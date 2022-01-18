OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council and city staff will hold a public hearing during today's meeting at City Hall regarding the possibility of changing breed-specific legislation in regard to pit bull dogs in the city code.
Last fall, a group called the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pit Bull Ban filed a petition with the city to remove that breed of dog from the "dangerous animals" category in the city's code, which includes many different types of animals that are outlawed in the city, and pit bulls are the only dog listed in that group.
The petition garnered over 700 signatures in Ottumwa an 1,200 online signatures, and the city is using the hearing to gather input from the community as whole regarding a potential revision to the ordinance.
The pit bull ban was created after a toddler was killed by a dog almost 20 years ago, and has been on the books since 2003. Many residents have cited the lack of enforcement of the ban as part of the problem with it, while others have blamed dog owners for not training the dog properly. The issue has sensitivity on all sides, and if the city is to change the ordinance, officials have said that it needs to be enforceable.
Changing an ordinance would require three readings of the proposed change before a final vote.
Also, the council will be recommended to approve the fire department writing a 2021 SAFER grant that would pay for the hiring of three firefighters, which the council approved late last year. If received, the grant would cover the salary and benefits of the firefighters for three years, and the city would then have to revisit the positions. The grant would help reduce escalating overtime costs. Grants will be announced between May 30 and Sept. 30.
Two other public hearings are on the council's docket, both regarding street reconstruction.
The public hearing for a project on Cooper Avenue includes full-depth, full-width PCC construction, and any potential reconstruction of storm intakes and sewer replacement. The estimated cost of the project is $645,000.
The Lillian Street project is more extensive, as it requires PCC reconstruction from Mary Street to Williams Street, storm and sanitary sewer improvement and ADA-compliant improvements. The cost of that project is estimated at just over $844,000.
The bid deadline is Feb. 9, with recommendations presented to the council Feb. 15.
There is also a public hearing to give the city approval to apply for an Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Development Block Grant from COVID-19. The grant would be part of housing conversion of a building at 311 E. Main St., which has architecture suitable for two, three-bedroom apartments.
As part of the application, the owners of the building would contribute $175,500, with the grant providing $500,000. The city recommends matching the grant through capital improvement projects.
In the consent agenda, the council is expected to approve the appointment of Scott Adams as a sergeant in the police department, and Phillip Burgmeier as the city engineer.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expect to officially approve 10% pay increases for its six elected officials during today's meeting at the courthouse.
Last week, the supervisors weighed a 30% recommendation made by the county compensation board, but supervisors Wayne Huit and Brian Morgan agreed to a 10% hike for the auditor, attorney, recorder, treasurer, sheriff and supervisors. Jerry Parker voted against an increase that large.
The county has ranked near the bottom in the state in salaries for several department heads, but Parker has claimed fully-paid insurance and other benefits have kept salaries lower.
The supervisors are also expected to consider donation to the proposed Ottumwa SportsPlex.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.