OTTUMWA — A public hearing on the next phase of the Ottumwa Sewer Separation Project is set for Wednesday evening.
Members of the public, especially those directly impacted by the project, are invited to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 413 S. Iowa Ave.
The meeting will cover the implementation and execution of Phase 8, Division 1 of the ongoing project. It will begin at the Elm Street Pump Station and proceed north on Elm Street toward East Main Street. The work will also include significant reconstruction on Hayne, Ash and Orchard streets.
A future meeting will cover work coming north of the railroad tracks on East Main and Birch streets.