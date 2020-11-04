OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council introduced Kristine Stone as one of its municipal attorneys during Tuesday's 24-minute meeting at City Hall.
Stone, who grew up in the Burlington area, is a shareholder in the Ahlers & Cooney firm in Des Moines and has practiced municipal law for the last 11 years, both in Bettendorf and Ames. She's a graduate of Iowa State University and Drake University Law School.
The Ahlers & Cooney firm has represented the city in the past, but Stone, and fellow firm attorneys Maria Brownell and Jenna Bishop, could be more prevalent in city matters.
"We are excited to expand our services to the community," Stone said to the council. "We're always available and look forward to working with all of you."
Mayor Tom Lazio was pleased with the additions.
"It's nice to have you on board, and we'll look forward to having you review some of our policies and documents," he said. "It'll be good to have some fresh eyes on those."
In other business:
• The council granted city administrator Philip Rath permission to send out requests-for-proposal for a new phone system for the city. The current system, which dates to the 1960s, has no voicemail capabilities, or caller ID features. Rath said a new phone system was part of a capital-improvement project in 2018. The RFP, which Rath hopes to announce in early January, would include any technological infrastructure changes to be able to have a new system.
• The council passed a pre-construction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow IDOT to design, let and inspect construction of a bridge deck overlay on East Main Street over U.S. 34, 1/4 miles east of the west junction of U.S. 63 in Ottumwa. IDOT will furnish and install the required barricades and signing for the closure at project cost, city public works director Larry Seals said, and East Main Street will be temporarily closed during construction. Any additional traffic control would be of cost to the city.
