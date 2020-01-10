OTTUMWA — Ottumwa is declaring a snow emergency in advance of Friday and Saturday’s winter weather.
The ordinance goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. While the ordinance is in effect, no parking will be allowed on streets designated as snow routes, which are marked with square blue signs and a white snow flake.
Parking on other streets rotates sides on a daily basis. Parking is on even-numbered sides of the streets on even-numbered days and odd-numbered sides of the streets on odd-numbered days.
All vehicles parked out of compliance with the ordinance are subject to towing and impoundment; a citation will also be issued.
The ordinance will be in effect until further notice.