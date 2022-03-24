OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa on Thursday launched its newest poll seeking residents' feedback, this time working in conjunction with the Ottumwa Leadership Academy.
The survey deals with food-truck dining options in the city as part of the leadership academy's project of increasing those options. The project includes evaluating the City’s current program to make improvements in permitting and education.
The project also involves creating new opportunities for food truck operators to reserve space and for the public to locate operators. The leadership academy team hopes that these new tools will boost existing food truck businesses and encourage new food truck entrepreneurs.
Because public feedback is important to completing the project, the City has launched a short survey at https://www.ottumwa.us/polls/food_truck/
The survey will be open through March 31, and is also available on the Poll Feature on the City website at www.ottumwa.us.
The last poll the city conducted concerned Bird e-scooters, with overwhelmingly positive feedback leading the city to renew that agreement with the company.