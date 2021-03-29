OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa has launched its updated websites.
The updated site at www.ottumwa.us allows visitors to access news items, project bidding information and other information more easily from the homepage. It also includes a polling feature for citizens to engage in community surveys. New features include quick link icons, a search function and a translate feature. It is also better suited for mobile devices.
For more information, contact City Administrator Philip Rath at 641-683-0600.