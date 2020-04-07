OTTUMWA — City code will still allow conversion of single-family structures into multi-family housing, but the city is tightening the reins on how that can be done.
Planning and Development Director Kevin Flanagan said there is a difference between conversion of existing structures and construction of a new duplex. The changes adopted Tuesday do not affect the latter. It’s new construction, something the city very much hopes to encourage.
But new conversions will require owners to get a conditional use permit. Structures already converted to multi-family housing cannot expand, and if the building is abandoned or multi-family use ends, it would need to seek a new permit.
“This change would give the city a greater degree of flexibility to address these properties when they become public nuisances,” Flanagan said.
Of concern to the city is the fact many of the converted buildings are in historical areas of the city. Districts built with spacious single-family homes are prime targets for conversion, but many believe the process costs the district some of its character.
Council members spent little time discussing the changes. Councilwoman Holly Berg was the only one to say she received comments from the public about it.
“I did receive a call today from a resident very much in support of this ordinance. They weren’t going to be able to call, but asked me to pass that along,” Berg said.
“It’s been a long time coming but we’re glad to have this ordinance before the city council because this is pretty important,” said Flanagan.
City Administrator Philip Rath used the meeting to clarify the use of city parks after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order Monday shutting down campgrounds and playgrounds. He said there are “a couple of individuals” in the city’s campground for long-term camping, which Reynolds’ order exempted, so the grounds may not be entirely vacant.
The parks themselves remain open, though Rath said things like pickup basketball or soccer gains are prohibited.
“Parks themselves, so long as people are practicing social distancing and other safety measures … as long as you’re practicing those safety things at the moment are still allowed,” he said.
Tuesday’s session was the first at which the city held public hearings following the institution of limits on the number of people allowed to attend council meetings. The city had a phone number available for comment during the meeting, and repeated the number for it several times during the live stream of the session, though there were no calls.
“Unusual times and unusual procedures, but we’re trying to give everyone an opportunity,” Mayor Tom Lazio said.