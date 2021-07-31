It appears Ottumwa is ready to begin the process of renovating what city director of community development Zach Simonson called "an excellent resource for the community."
During Tuesday's city council meeting, Simonson will put before the council a resolution to begin the search for qualified architects, recreation planners and engineers to develop a master plan to improve Greater Ottumwa Park, Sycamore Park, the trails system, bark park and Troeger Park.
Ottumwa Park, Simonson said in a staff summary, "is underutilized." He cited the momentum behind plans for an indoor recreation center and possible hotel at Bridge View Center, and said "we have momentum to pursue improvements to the broader Greater Ottumwa Park."
Improving the park in multiple ways is one of the designed goals outlined in the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan. If the city followed its reimagined map exactly, among the major improvements would include removing the existing tennis courts and add multiple baseball and/or softball fields in that area on the east side of Wapello Street, an amphitheater in the main park area, more soccer fields, and adding new tennis courts along Wapello Street across from Highway 34, among other improvements.
It is proposed that the city send out requests for qualifications this week, with the goal that the council decides on a firm or group of firms Sept. 21. The deadline to respond for the request is Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m., with interviews the following week.
"We see this planning project as the next step, moving from imagination to an action-ready plan we can start implementing," Simonson said in his request. "Few communities have access to such a large and centrally-located park. The goal is to improve the quality of life and park amenities for citizens and to generate an economic benefit from improving our position as a magnet for sports tourism and by improving connection to the Quincy Place and Oxbow business districts."
In other business:
• Several airport-related items are included in the consent agenda. The council is expected to approve a lease agreement with Indian Hills Community College for the college to store six aircraft in the barn hangar at Ottumwa Regional Airport, at a cost of $85 per month per aircraft for three years. Also, the council will approve a maintenance agreement with the college, in which the city will charge a reduced rate of $75 per hour for the first 400 hours annually through June 30, 2023. The city also has located a rental aircraft for flight instruction and, if approved, would pay $50 per flight hour to the owner of the aircraft.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will discuss a website development proposal for the county from Neapolitan Labs, which is seeking to give the county's overall website a fresher look after designing the elections webpage.
Each county department would have its own content with important information, such as contact information, links to documents, video, etc. A new-look website could also have the capability to send notifications to citizens through email or text message.
The firm has worked with businesses and organizations in 66 of the state's 99 counties, and just recently launched a new website for Marion County.
The initial cost of the project would be $25,000, and then $1,500 after the first year.
In other business:
• The supervisors will officially express their support for a broadband project with Citizens Mutual Telephone Cooperative of Bloomfield as part of a new statewide project. Citizens Mutual is seeking a contribution of $260,000 from the county. Coupled with the company's own investment of $1.4 million and about $1 million in state funds, about about 361 homes in Wapello County, out of about 1,000 homes that lack broadband, would get new service.
The county is 68th in the state in broadband access.
• The supervisors are expected to approve a five-year lease between the 8th Judicial District Court Administration and Frase Company Rentals LLC for rental space at 333 N. Court St. The lease would begin Nov. 1, and end Nov. 1, 2026. The administration will pay $4,150 per month the first two years, $4,250 the third year, $4,350 the fourth year and $4,450 the fifth year.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and be live-streamed on the county's YouTube channel.