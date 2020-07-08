OTTUMWA — The work on the fourth phase of renovations to The Beach Ottumwa is complete, and the council on Tuesday approved the final project for the payment.
The last contract, which included a change order, was $71,107. The council approved that final payment on Tuesday.
The final cost of the fourth phase improvements was $643,652.73. There was $700,000 set aside for the improvements.
Going forward, city officials believe there will be budgeted funds going forward to avoid larger and more costly improvements. Additionally, the portion of the project that was under budget can be kept and used for pool renovations for up to three years.
A proposal to upgrade the city's timekeeping and the addition of the company's suite of products that help with benefits administration, human capital management, talent acquisition, human resources and payroll.
There will be a one-time setup fee of $6,250, and it will increase the yearly cost for the city's cost by about $20,000 or $30,000 a year over what they were paying prior. The software company Kronos will be providing a $17,000 credit, however.
But, city officials said having the system in one cloud-based solution will streamline the workflow and better and more efficiently manage the city's employees.
"This would get all of our departments on the payroll system ... so that way we're not manually inputting anybody, we're not manually adjusting for accrued leave such as vacation, different types of sick leave," Kala Mulder, the city's finance director, said.
Employees will have a one-login portal where they can check for tax forms, pay stubs and more.
It's expected the change will take 90 to 120 days to complete.
A proposal for an estimated $350,000 project at the Ottumwa Regional Airport, which is funded 95 percent by a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation, was approved after a public hearing.
There were no comments from the public.
With the plans approved by the council, the project will go to bid. The project plans are to improve the aprons at the airport. Bids are due by July 28 at 2 p.m.
The city is also proceeding with a grant-funded project for work at the North Court and Fox Sauk Road intersection.
The council's action Tuesday was approving the plans and cost for the project, and it will be sent to bid. The project is estimated to cost about $138,000 and is funded by a USDA Rural Business Development Grant of up to $142,347. The project would enlarge the intersection's radius, add a paved shoulder and replace a panel to better accommodate turning semi traffic.