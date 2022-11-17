OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council voted unanimously to approve a services agreement with JEO Consulting Group to prepare designs for the reconstruction of Mary Street between Ferry Street and Shaul Avenue.
Still, questions were raised surrounding the impact near Liberty Elementary School, which is at the east end of the planned project.
The project is expected to cost just over $2 million, with a repaving of the street, but also the addition of turn lanes to alleviate congestion in the the morning and evening. The overall project has a distance of about seven-tenths of a mile.
"We've done an extensive patch job (of Mary Street) in the past, but the pavement has kind of reached the end of its useful life," city public works director Larry Seals told the council during a drone presentation at Tuesday's meeting.
"One of the trends that is occurring in current design is looking at actually narrowing pavements if possible to decrease not only the costs, but also the impervious surfaces within the community," Seals said. "We'd actually look at the corridor for that."
Though it won't be until the middle of next year when final plans are unveiled, council members Cara Galloway and Russ Hull wondered if new sidewalks would be built and traffic speeds more regulated through the school area.
Seals seemed inclined to believe sidewalks would be installed on the north side of Mary Street, even though Johnson said "it seemed more logical to put the sidewalk on the side of the street where the school is actually located."
"It hasn't been determined yet, but somewhere the kids have to cross the street to get over," Seals said. "We've got quite a bit of right of way, but how do you do it and have the least impact on all of the properties?"
In other business:
— The city renewed park agreements with Ottumwa Girls Softball League, YMCA, Southeast Iowa Community Soccer League, Adult Softball Association, Ottumwa Little League and Ottumwa Babe Ruth Baseball Association for two years through Dec. 31, 2024.
— City administrator Philip Rath said the city's acquisition of a clear title for the Amtrak depot and clubhouse is complete, officially making both city property.
— Rath also said franchise fees should start being applied to residents' and businesses' gas and electric bills early next year.
— Johnson noted the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stop at the CP depot Dec. 4 from 10-10:30 a.m. as part of its tour. A small concert will be held in the yard, which is across from Kohl's on Wildwood Drive. A food donation is recommended, with proceeds going to the Food Bank of Iowa. It's been four years since the train made a stop in Ottumwa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.