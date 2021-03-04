OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council was presented with several options if it chooses to go in a different direction for its nomination process for elected representatives.
During Tuesday's meeting at City Hall, the council and city staff discussed ways in which council members and the mayor can be nominated. For years the city has used the primary process, but it is one of the few cities in the state still using that format.
Any changes would require the city to pass an ordinance, and it must be done at least 90 days before a general election. Three council members — Holly Berg, Matt Dalbey and Skip Stevens — are up for re-election this year, as is mayor Tom Lazio.
Kristine Stone, one of the Ahlers & Cooney attorneys who represent the city, discussed potential changes. The city has a few options or a combination of options:
— Keeping the current primary process under Iowa Code Chapter 376. A primary election would be held four weeks before the general election in November, when the top two vote-getters for each office would be on the ballot for that office.
— A runoff process, which would have an election four weeks after the general election, but only if no candidates receives a majority of the vote. The top two candidates would be in the runoff election.
— A combination of caucus-convention or nomination-by-petition, or separately, as outlined in Iowa Code Chapters 44 and 45, respectively. They also can have runoffs added to them if a city chooses.
Lazio said the council did not bring the issue to the city's attention, that it came from citizens. During the meeting, Ottumwa resident Mary Stewart, representing the non-partisan Ottumwa League of Women Voters, said the city needs to weigh its options carefully.
"I'm not here to speak for or against any of the options, but I do think, at this point of time in history, and what's happening in our country, anything to do with voting and elections is a matter of great seriousness and great consequence," said Stewart, who lost a special election for Senate District 41 in January.
"I just encourage the council and leadership to consider carefully any decisions regarding the nomination process. It needs to be researched and studied," she said. "There needs to be a serious, deep and broad community discussion before we consider any change to how we nominate and elect city officials."
Council member Bob Meyers asked Stone what she found to be the most popular form of the voting process in the state.
"I didn't dive too deeply into what the most common was statistically, but from my perspective from working with other cities, I'd say the most common method was the petition process under Chapter 45," she said. "I think it's more common because it requires only one election. The candidate with the highest vote is the officeholder, so it's relatively easy to administer."
Council member Holly Berg echoed Stewart's concerns.
"I think partnering with the League of Women Voters to study it further might be a good avenue to go through," she said. "This would be a really big change for how the city operates. I know it's hard to get the word out on when to vote, so we need to have a plan well in advance to educate the public. It could also simplify the process, but I don't think we want to make a rash decision on it."
Lazio said the council and staff would continue to study the process, and take action during the summer so any new change could take effect by November.