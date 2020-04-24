OTTUMWA — Two candidates for police chief will be interviewed next week by the city council in a closed session.
Ottumwa has shown a strong preference for internal candidates in the past several searches, and that appears to be the case again. Tuesday’s candidates are both longtime members of the Ottumwa Police Department.
Lt. Mickey Hucks is the department’s services division commander, overseeing data, community policing and administrative services. Lt. Chad Farrington is the head of the department’s patrol division, with direct oversight of eight sergeants and 19 officers on the OPD’s two patrol shifts.
Hucks and Farrington were hired within a couple years of each other. Hucks joined the department first, in 1996. Farrington followed two years later.
Hucks was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and to lieutenant in 2011. Farrington made sergeant in 2005 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2013.
Both have college degrees, a requirement for the chief’s position. Hucks received a bachelor of arts in criminal justice administration, while Farrington has a bachelor of arts in political science and criminal justice.
The city announced Chief Tom McAndrew’s retirement in March. He became the department’s chief in 2013, following the retirement of Jim Clark.
McAndrew’s formal departure will be in June, and city officials had expressed the hope a successor could be in place prior to that time. That could well happen. The agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting includes a provision to allow placement of the appointment on the next meeting’s agenda.
That means the city may find out who the next police chief is on May. 5.