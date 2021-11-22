The City of Ottumwa has announced several closures and service changes for the week of Thanksgiving.
Those changes are as follows:
• City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
• Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. However, rural trash and recycling customers who are normally collected Thursdays will be collected Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving.
• Thursday yard waste and bulky item collection north of the Des Moines River will be moved to Tuesday, the week of the holiday only.