The City of Ottumwa has announced several closures and service changes for the week of Thanksgiving.

Those changes are as follows:

• City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

• Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. However, rural trash and recycling customers who are normally collected Thursdays will be collected Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving.

• Thursday yard waste and bulky item collection north of the Des Moines River will be moved to Tuesday, the week of the holiday only.

• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. The facility will be open regular hours Friday (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon.
 
• The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Thursday and Friday.
 
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, and reopen Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
 
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
 
• The Beach Ottumwa will be closed Thursday, and open Friday for lap swimming from 5:30-10 a.m., and open swim from 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
