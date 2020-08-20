OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa’s deer season for bow hunters will begin Sept. 12 and run through Jan. 10, as set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Hunters interested in participating during the upcoming season must possess an Iowa hunting license, a DNR Ottumwa deer tag from the Wapello County recorder’s office, and register with the city through the Ottumwa Police Department.
Hunters are also required to pass an annual shooting proficiency test at Whitetail Archery in Agency with the bow they will be using to hunt, and must follow all rules and regulations prescribed by the DNR and chief of police.
While hunting, hunters are reminded to maintain the following distances:
• A minimum of 150 feet from any occupied building.
• 150 feet from any property owned by the Ottumwa Community School District.
• 75 feet from any unoccupied building, unless permission is granted by the property owner.
• 75 feet from any street or trail.
Hunters may hunt along property lines, except for property owned by the school district, and can’t hunt on private property without prior approval.
In years past, the city deer season, which began in 2005, has been split into two halves, which allowed hunters the opportunity to qualify for an incentive either-sex license for the first and second half of the season.
However this year, like last season, will be a single season with the doe harvests from that season counting toward the following season’s incentive licenses. In order to qualify for the either-sex license for the 2020-21 season, a city deer hunter must have harvested a minimum of three does during the 2019-20 season.
A safety harness requirement was put into place during the 2015 season, and remains in effect for hunters who hunt on city property, as tree stand accidents are one of the leading causes of injury while hunting. For the 2020-21 season, hunters will be required to wear and secure a safety harness when hunting from a tree stand on city-owned property.
For more information regarding the city hunting program, contact Sgt. Blake Lefler at 641-683-0661. A list of rules and regulations can be found on the city of Ottumwa website.