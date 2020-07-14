OTTUMWA — Officials from the City of Ottumwa's planning and development office presented the Wapello County Board of Supervisors with a draft of the 2040 "Our Ottumwa" Comprehensive Plan during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
The plan, which includes 13 chapters, was discussed at length by city planning and development director Kevin Flanagan and city planner Zach Simonson. The plan addresses most aspects of city improvement and growth, specifically housing, jobs and recreational improvements.
Overall, the plan offers details on ways to increase Ottumwa's population and quality of life.
"All throughout this, we've had public workshops, and opportunities for people to comment and an online survey," Simonson said. "We asked people to say what words came to mind about Ottumwa now, and what challenges and opportunities they thought we had."
Surveys were conducted between February and April of 2019. Among the respondents, a majority felt safe living in the city, but also believed mid-level and entry-level housing was needed.
However, about half believed the quality of life in Ottumwa would increase, but 25 percent felt it would get worse. As for ways to increase the quality of life, over 60 percent of respondents believed property maintenance was most important, and almost a majority believed the ability to host events and improve K-12 education were critical in addressing quality of life.
Simonson pointed out the disparity between home rental and ownership, and that it needs to be improved. He also said that most people who commute to Ottumwa for work live an average of 30 miles away, and the hope is to draw those people into living in Ottumwa.
"I think that will be an encouraging way to see some growth," he said.
The plan details ways to improve existing parks and housing, and to also "embrace and improve downtown and riverfront areas." Embracing the growing diversity of the community continues to be a priority as well.
"I grew up in Ottumwa and one thing I've seen the whole time is there aren't really defined neighborhoods as much being from north side or south side, east side or west side," Simonson said. "We don't have neighborhoods with a sense of place, and that's something we're working on with community character, and using a carrot-and-stick approach when it comes to maintaining property."
The city wants to increase the number of recreational fields to be able to host more baseball and softball tournaments. The goal is to get "17 or 18 fields," Flanagan said.
"Out of the plans for all the recreation stuff, the only thing I'd suggest, in my experience, is that we attach that indoor recreation area to the pool area (the Beach). You get great advantage out of that," Flanagan said. "I would suggest looking at that connectivity because we have the room."
Supervisor Brian Morgan agreed, citing a study the county gave regarding interest in an indoor or outdoor facility.
"It was overwhelming that an indoor facility was most feasible and self-supporting," he said. "We've been working slowly, but we want it to be public with land, but run privately so it's not a cost to the taxpayers."
Morgan said they were aiming to raise $8 million in donations, and that one donor already offered a "seven-figure amount that they've verbally committed to and are excited about."
Supervisor Jerry Parker expressed concerns about adding on to existing land beyond the city limits over the next 20 years.
"As someone who has been involved with this for 46 years, the best way to scuttle this plan is to show pictures of potential annexation," he said. "I think you'll find anything you'd plan, that if want to get people objecting and resisting, that's a good start."
Simonson said annexation wasn't what the plan entailed.
"It's not a proposed new city limit. We don't have a goal to expand that far, but more where there might be growth and how we can be ready if that happens," he said. "We're not moving for any annexation right now, but over 20 years, if someone wants to develop out by the bypass, we can guide that responsibly."
Simonson said the plan is on pace for an August vote by the city council, and is still in the public comment period.
"We kind of taking this on a road show," he said. "We're trying to get as much input from as many interested folks as we can."
Public comments about the plan can be made at www.ourottumwa.com.
In other business, Parker laid out a timeline for improving the fire security of the courthouse. He said the escapes on each side of the building are unsafe, and they will be removed rather than spending over $200,000 to repair. He said a new plan is in place.
Over the course of the next month or so, there will be a public hearing about the plan, followed by a bidding process, a walk-through with potential bidders and review of bids. On Sept. 1, the bid will be awarded.
"By the end of the year, we'll have a new sprinkler system in the courthouse," he said. "One person involved in fire safety told me it would be one of, if not the safest, courthouse in Iowa."