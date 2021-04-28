OTTUMWA — Council member Skip Stevens laid his frustrations bare.
"I wish I could load all you guys on a bus, and take you for a ride," he said. "You wouldn't believe what you see. We have a home for sale over there, but can't sell it because of that. That should never happen."
Stevens wasn't directing his frustrating at anyone in particular, but his purpose was essentially the Ottumwa City Council's, as it met in a work session open to the public to discuss changes to code enforcement, nuisances and violations Tuesday at City Hall.
Interim director of building code and enforcement Zach Simonson gave a presentation outlining current practices, but also some potential solutions to make the inspection process more efficient, technology-driven and more beneficial to the public.
"I think we need to look at this from the lens of what's working and what isn't working that we want to change," Simonson said. "This is a critical priority for the city. What we're talking about is the health, safety and welfare of the community, and ensuring citizens are able to enjoy their property and that their neighbor's isn't detrimentally affecting them."
The city is understaffed when it comes to code enforcement, with just three inspectors and two clerks to handle 11,000 dwelling units. Some properties are missed because of that, but Simonson pointed out ways to help make up the gap.
One of the ways was greater intra-department cooperation. For instance, employees within many departments are on the streets every day. They could take pictures of what they deem nuisance violations and send those to Simonson's office for inspection.
Also, the city could make better use of software and training that would allow tracking of nuisance cases. The city also stressed the use of www.ottumwapermits.com, which lists the open code-enforcement cases and where the city is in the process with each case; that portal also allows feedback to complaints.
From a motor vehicle standpoint, the goal is to amend the code to list "unlicensed" to "not displaying a current license as required by state law," and to give more teeth to the standard for inoperable vehicles and those that haven't been moved for 10 days.
With each notice, Iowa law requires the option for a hearing, and the city wants to adopt an ordinance to spell that out in the city's code under Chapter 24.
Currently, the city inspects units every three years with 30 days to correct deficiencies, but that could change to an annual inspection depending on the number of violations. Also, the city would adopt a policy or ordinance with clear standards for what constitutes a "habitual offender."
The city also prioritized public communications such as media releases at various times of the year, social media use and emphasizing use of the public portal at City Hall for permit applications.
Both Stevens and Mayor Tom Lazio were concerned about the citation process, which starts at $250 and increased incrementally.
"Why can we put a mowing bill on property tax but not the citation?" Stevens asked. "And it's my understanding there's now way to force these derelicts to pay them."
"I mean, some people will say, 'I'll just pay the fine,'" he said. "And so I'm thinking $250 is nothing to them, especially if they're out of town and they want to take their chances with the city."
Attorney Kristine Stone, one of the Ahlers & Cooney attorneys who represent the city, said it depends on the violation and the citation.
"If they're personally served, then you can assess, you can charge it against them personally and assess it on the property," she said. "If they're hard to track down, then you're only limited to charging it against the property."
Simonson said the city isn't all that interested in the money; it just wants the violation taken care of.
"The expectation is that we can't deprive you of your property," he said. "Our police officers can't make you produce proof, at that moment, that you should be there. And so it comes down to the eviction process, and it does mean that takes longer."