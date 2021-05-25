Most City of Ottumwa offices will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday Monday, and there are also changes to regular services.
The list of closures and changes is as follows:
• City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday to observe Memorial Day.
• The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday.
• Ottumwa Water and Hydro will be closed Monday.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling center will be closed Monday. Both facilities will be open regular hours, 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday.
• City residential trash collection routes normally scheduled for Monday will be postponed until Tuesday due to the holiday.
• South side yard waste and bulky item pickup day (normally Tuesday) will be moved to June 3. North and south side yard waste and bulky pickup will both be on Thursday the week of the holiday only. If residents need bulk pickup for the week of Memorial Day, they need to call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 before 3 p.m. June 2 for pickup on June 3.
• The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery Office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed through the weekend and on Monday. A visitors center/help desk tent will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Beach Ottumwa will be open for the Memorial Day weekend — Saturday, Sunday and Monday, noon-8 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather. The outdoor waterpark will not be open if the forecasted high is below 70 degrees.