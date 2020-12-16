OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council passed three bond agreements that will serve almost every facet of the city during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The agreements, which were approved following public hearings, will count against the city's debt-service ceiling. The three projects will not exceed $7.4 million as the city continues to try to modernize several facets of the community. Currently, the city is spending about one-third of its debt-limit of $51 million, which is set by state code as a percentage of the city's property tax valuations.
The largest bond agreement is up to $6 million for upgrading the police and fire department fleets, street improvement and other municipal projects. Any remaining balance on the total project cost would come from grants, TIF and perhaps cash on hand.
Councilman Marc Roe was skeptical of one of the projects, which concerns work on the Eisenhower Pedestrian Bridge, costing $80,000.
"That concerns me to be spending money on a pedestrian bridge," he said. "It seems to be used by the school children, and that there would be some buy-in from the school district and we wouldn't be footing the entire amount. Not a lot of people are using it."
Lazio also mentioned Pawnee Drive, a project that would be over $1 million.
"It's not heavily traveled, but it is necessary for truck traffic," he said. "It's like driving on a washboard. It's pretty bad."
Still, councilman Matt Dalbey was pleased with the list of projects, which would be narrowed and specified more at a later date.
"I like the list and having some capital put into our parks and campgrounds, I like to see that," he said. "There are other upgrades I think need to be looked at in the park for revenue streams. It's important to invest revenue in things that generate it."
Two other bond agreements were for no more than $700,000 apiece.
One of those would improvements to Bridge View Center, roof and facade grants, the Healthy Neighbors Program and equipping the parks department.
Also, $60,000 would be a grant match with administrator approval would be for those who ask for funds from the city to improve economic development. The total cost for those would be just over $600,000.
"I hope we're very judicious with that because, even though I make a joke about it, anytime someone hears we have $5 extra, they're coming and asking for it," Roe said. "That $60,000 could be wrapped up in three asks. I'd hate to see that gone in the first month of the next budget cycle, because if something important comes along in month seven, we've got nothing.
"We really have to have a process in place to evaluate," he said. "If we don't, I'll come back with the same question, 'What are we going to cut?'"
The final agreement would be for smaller improvements to The Beach, as well, as improvements to City Hall.
City finance director Kala Mulder said it would come back to the goals of the council.
"Maybe at some point in time, we'll have a bigger capacity for these types of matches," she said. "There are a lot of grant applications out there, and we can work to try to get that happening. I think this is a good start."
The council also set a public hearing date for Jan. 5 for refinancing a general obligation bond from 2011. The bond would be no more than $3.5 million, and be combined with the $6 million bond. Mulder said the city could save approximately $200,000 by refinancing.
In other business:
• Mulder said the city's proposed property tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will fall by 20 cents to about $22.26 per $1,000 in valuation. Some changes were subtle, but the city will no longer be collecting a tax levy for public transit, and the city is also saving about $500,000 in employee benefits because of its post-65 retirement insurance for city workers.
"What we haven't been able to really nail down is giving our citizens a good look at directing our taxes down. They always seem to creep up and up," Dalbey said. "It's been a long journey. We're trending in the right direction. We're impressed with some of things you found and reversed those."
Roe agreed. "Hopefully we see this go down over the next couple years," he said. "We're going in the right direction, have a lot of room for movement going forward. It's nice to know we have that, and can bring those taxes down.
"We're not getting the growth we need right now, so we have to find inventive ways to get it down. The expenses aren't going down, and revenues aren't going up."
The city still has the highest tax levy rate in the state, and is at least $2 more per $1,000 of assessed property in comparison to cities similar to Ottumwa in terms of population. Still, any decrease is a good sign for the city.
"We're moving in the right direction, and it gives us something to aim for," Mayor Tom Lazio said.
• City administrator Phil Rath said garbage service will change because of Christmas and New Year's Day. Friday pickup of trash both weeks will be Thursday, and bulky items will be picked up each Tuesday.