OTTUMWA — City council members approved the Fiscal 2020 budget in one of the most unusual meetings in recent memory.
The city limited access to the council chambers during the meeting due to concerns about the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. While there are relatively few cases in Iowa right now, officials expect more. School districts are closed across the state, and on Tuesday Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Iowa restaurants to end on-site dining and the closure of fitness centers.
Mayor Tom Lazio noted the strangeness of the night as he called the meeting into session.
“This is going to be an unusual meeting tonight, but I’d like to start with the usual procedure,” Lazio said. “So let’s do the Pledge of Allegiance.”
The budget includes reductions in staff at the fire and police departments. The fire department has been vocal in its opposition, and that continued Tuesday.
Meetings in Iowa are currently limited to 10 people due to health concerns, so the city brought in people to address the council one at a time to address the budget. Firefighter Chris Kimm called the cuts “a huge step backwards for Ottumwa.”
“With the entire country shutting down, the firefighters and the fire department will continue to be on the front lines,” he said.
Fire Chief Tony Miller said some grants have introduced a hardship option, allowing local matches to be waived if municipalities cannot afford them. He said he wants to explore those grants as a possible means to “maybe get some of our guys back.”
Councilman Marc Roe said the council has a dual responsibility to protect the city’s safety and to protect its resources. As things currently stand, he said, “we don’t have a win.”
“This is about making a decision that will allow us to continue to operate,” said Roe.
Councilman Matt Dalbey pointed out that the cuts to the parks department have been much deeper over the past several years than anything public safety has endured.
The fractures between the department and elected officials were clearly on display during the discussions, with two officials criticizing accusations made against the city during the weeks leading to the budget vote.
Councilman Bob Meyers said some of the responsibility for the current situation must be shouldered by the contract negotiations with the firefighters themselves. He said those negotiations took place after city budgets had signaled trouble ahead for years.
“This same group that doesn’t want layoffs, this same group that took a 3.25 percent [pay] increase for the first year, 2 percent for the next three years, so that’s compounded. … They had to know it because they saw the facts that we were submitting a deficit budget,” he said.
Lazio said he “resented” suggestions by firefighters that the city had not managed money well. Like Myers, he took direct aim at the negotiations on the firefighters’ contract.
“If you were concerned about losing positions, the option to take the pay freeze … was offered during negotiations and should have been considered seriously,” he said. “But it was rejected. You were told that if you bargained for more than what the other units received, that your department would have to shoulder a bigger cut.”
The budget passed on a unanimous, 4-0 vote. Councilwoman Holly Berg was not at the meeting.