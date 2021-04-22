OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council passed the first consideration of an ordinance to change a zoning classification for a potential auto sales lot during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The property in question is at 105 S. Vine St., which had previously been zoned as a commercial mixed-use district (C-3) and is not being used. However, given that surrounding property was zoned as community commercial district (C-2), it made sense to rezone that property as well.
Council member Bob Meyers spoke of a similar zoning years ago and wondered why the Vine Street property was zoned with residential characteristics, and also if the city could periodically inspect it.
"So two things come to mind," city planner Zach Simonson said. "One, there is property to the south and west that is already zoned C-2, and the other thing is that, yes, we have the ability to do the regular zoning code enforcement, you know, by taking photos, and letting them know it's a violation if they're exceeding what was permitted, either too many vehicles stored, etc."
The applicant bought the property to use as a sales lot, but was unable to obtain a certificate of zoning compliance to provide to the Iowa Department of Transportation for a dealership license. There are also three auto lots and auto service businesses within 250 feet of the applicant's property, and Simonson said rezoning the property was approved by the city's planning and zoning commission.
"By rezoning this, the owner could only display vehicles for purchase on a paved surface only, and would have to have at least 200 square feet of display area per vehicle," Simonson said. "So we're looking at about 15 vehicles maximum, and that is something we would enforce as part of our regular zoning code activities."
Simonson said the city has had a shortcoming when it comes to auto lot enforcement, but intended for that to increase.
"I think at one point in time we had somebody whose job title was zoning technician, and they did those inspections. We don't have that now," he said. "I think it's interesting to talk about how we can cross-train, or get all of our inspectors to know the zoning code and force those issues, alongside junk motor vehicles."
In other business:
• City staff and council will go into work session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers to discuss code compliance and nuisance enforcement. The session is open to the public, which can submit comments or questions to the city ahead of time.
• The council was introduced to new human resources director Barbara Codjoe. Codjoe, a Mount Pleasant native who grew up in Burlington, moved to Ottumwa 3 1/2 years ago. She worked for a big-box retailer and currently has a bachelor's in management and marketing and will soon have a master's in human resources.
Codjoe is active in the community, as she is vice president of Ottumwa Little League and has worked with SIEDA.
"I'm very excited to be here," she told the council. "I'm really excited to see the things that they city is doing and I'm ready to get to work."
• Public Works Director Larry Seals outlined the biennial (every two years) bridge inspection program, which will focus on 11 bridges in the city, and two pedestrian bridges. Three bridges — Jefferson Street, South Ward Street and South Moore Street — will be evaluated this year, and all the others in 2022. Though Seals said the inspection would take a maximum six months to complete, the Jefferson Street bridge requires "more hands-on," meaning it will be closed for around four days.
The council approved the city's contract with Calhoun-Burns and Associates to perform the work.