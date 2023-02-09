OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024, while also issuing potential shortfalls in coming years.
The council set the maximum levy at $17.11, but that does not include debt service or library levies. With those included, the maximum levy is $21.68. Those figures are the most the city can levy from property taxes. Both are increases of $0.46.
However, only a few of the levy rates are set in stone. The city's general fund levy ($8.10), the operation of the community-owned civic center ($0.14) and emergency levies ($0.27) are the most that can be levied by state law.
"This is essentially creating a ceiling that the city can't levy beyond what is established," city administrator Philip Rath said.
Many of the levies are what Rath called "variable," meaning they can change depending on how much money is actually needed, any shortfall would come from the general fund. The final determination will be made when the budget is unveiled in the coming weeks; currently, assessed valuation fell about $18 million over last year, and the valuation is what determines the levy rates.
Mayor Rick Johnson asked Rath why he believed the valuations decreased, since it had been three years since valuations last decreased.
"I'm not going to say this as a negative against tax-increment financing because I think it's a valuable tool," Rath said. "But where it's maybe hurting us here is that there were a couple of years where some of the certifications weren't made, and so we're playing catch-up. When we do that, then that affects the assessed valuation.
"So I think that's a one-year enigma that we'll see bounce back. And then there are the rollbacks. Some of it is outside of our capabilities."
Valuations are still up in the air because of a state senate bill that is now in the Iowa House of Representatives. The bill corrected a mistake in how properties were categorized and assessed and the amount that was collected, which could eventually lead to a shortfall of property tax revenue for the city and other taxing entities.
The Iowa League of Cities has estimated cities could lose $39 million in property tax revenue annually because of the bill. Rath, in an interview last week, said the city "could be looking at several thousand dollars" in lost revenue, but also said it was "questionable at the moment how much impact there will be on us."
Council member Marc Roe brought the bill to the council's attention, citing the impact it could have in the future.
"Obviously, those monies [in the past] have been spent, and this bill specifically allows the state government to claw that back from cities, counties and school districts," he said. "I just think this is an opportunity for people to become activists on you own behalf and speak with your state representatives.
"I've been saying this for seven years that we operate at the local level to the will of the state government and we get shackled in many ways, which ends up with the state government looking great and the local government looking like demons at the end of the day because we have to reduce services."
Roe said it was a good time to talk about the bill because the city is in discussions about its budget, which could be certified by April 30 instead of March 31 because of the mistake.
"Four or five years ago we went into a concerning time for the budget because of the rollbacks, and now there's the potential for this to happen all over again because the state government made a mistake," he said. "Instead of just washing it away and correcting it going into the future, they're clawing back that money from all the cities, counties and school districts, some of which don't have that money and don't have the latitude in their budgets to offset that.
"This is going to affect the city of Ottumwa, Wapello County and the school district, and not in a good way," Roe said.
