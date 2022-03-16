OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council passed its fiscal year 2023 budget during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, which will, as a result, lower property taxes for residents for the third straight year.
The city was able to drop the property tax levy by $1, to $21.22 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The decrease was possible because valuations in the city rose by almost $54 million from last year. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
The property tax levy is its lowest since 2017, when a steady increase in the levy began. Also, with American Rescue Plan Act funding included in the budget, the city has more revenues than expenses for the third straight year.
“We’re still below the averages of our sister cities, but we’re moving in the right direction,” city administrator Philip Rath said. “In Iowa, assessed valuation or growth is the only way we can really increase the revenue outside of finding alternative revenue sources.
“My personal philosophy is we tend to underestimate revenues a little bit, so we tried to overestimate expenditures a tad so that at the end we can balance the budget and end up as close to zero as we can.”
As for the ARPA funds, the city will have inflated revenues and expenditures for the next two years, and then that will end, Rath said.
Ottumwa’s sister cities — Burlington, Clinton, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Muscatine — all have valuations of at least $750 million. However, Rath likes the direction the levy is going.
“In another year or two we’re hoping to get below that $20 threshold,” he said.
The city’s total budget is $54,321,980.
In other business:
• The council set a date of April 5 for the public hearing regarding a development agreement between the city and Hopkins Properties LLC to build a strip center in the outlot of Kohl’s. Director of community development Zach Simonson said the center would house between four and five businesses, with Maurices relocated from Quincy Place Mall and Miracle Ear relocated from downtown. Another business — Vision 4 Less — would also go into the center, leaving one or two other tenant bays for another business to occupy. However, negotiations are continuing, Simonson said.
The minimum assessed property value would be $2.1 million, and the developers are seeking tax-increment financing rebates over eight years, which would be 100% the first two years, then 80% for the remainder of the term.
Council member Sandra Pope wondered if there would be a light to the entrance of the strip center, and mayor Rick Johnson noted the center would face Highway 34 and not the street.
“We’ve talked with engineering about what’s appropriate, and a light probably isn’t,” Simonson said. “We are looking at how we can make sure we minimize conflict if there is going to be an entrance that comes directly from the street (Wildwood Drive). That entrance would need to be lined up directly with Venture Drive so we don’t have awkward turning movement.
“The site plan that’s been reviewed so far would only have the same entrance that goes to Kohl’s, and then from the Kohl’s property there would be access to the outlot.”