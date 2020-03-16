OTTUMWA — City officials announced Monday that, beginning with the March 17 council meeting, the general public will not be allowed to attend in person.
The announcement said the step was being taken due to the recommendations about limiting large gatherings amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Attendance, the city said, will be “limited to elected officials, essential personnel, and the media.”
Public comments may be made in writing and will be collected at the door on the Fourth Street entrance to be read into the record during the meeting. Meetings will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.
The announcement raises questions about whether the city’s actions conform with Iowa laws regarding open meetings. Under Iowa’s open meetings law, governmental bodies must meet in open session unless the discussion falls under one of a set of exemptions. Open session is “a meeting to which all members of the public have access.”
While the exemptions do allow closed sessions for discussion of patient care for publicly owned hospitals, there is not a blanket exemption for general health.
City Administrator Philip Rath called the situation facing the city “uncharted territory” as it grapples with competing responsibilities. On one hand, public oversight is important. But so is having people well enough to run the city.
Rath said he spoke with City Attorney Joni Keith before making the announcement and the city remained open to reconsideration. “If we need to we’ll re-evaluate that,” he said.
Compounding the issue is the fact Tuesday’s meeting was expected to draw a large crowd due to the city’s discussion of the Fiscal 2020 budget. The budget proposal unveiled in February included cuts to the city’s fire and police department staffing. Opponents to the proposal have been vocal, with large crowds at the meetings since the budget came to light.
Council members are scheduled to discuss approval of the budget proposal during the meeting, and a public hearing is scheduled for the session.
Randy Evans of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council said the key concern for meeting the open records law is the public’s ability to view events as they happen.
“The key word here is ‘live.’ A recording that is posted hours or days after a meeting ends is not sufficient and does not meet the intent of the public meetings law,” he said.
That leaves the possibility the city’s live streaming of the session could conform to the state’s open meetings law.
Tuesday’s meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.