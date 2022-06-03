OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has been awarded a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for the Blessings Soup Kitchen Food Program Assistance Project.
The award is part of a special round of CDBG funding for projects in communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will support upgraded commercial cooking equipment for Blessings. Equipment will include two commercial stoves, two commercial refrigerators, two commercial freezers, three double convection ovens, one stainless steel compartment sink, one commercial pasta cooker and one industrial washer and dryer.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to update our equipment in such a way,” Blessings Director Sheri Locke said in a press release.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of daily meals served by Blessings has more than doubled from 100-150 to 250-300 meals per day. This while operating on residential grade appliances.
“This grant will help Blessings not only meet the growing need, but also serve a wider variety of nutritious meals,” Community Development Director Zach Simonson.
The grant does not require any local match. Area 15 Regional Planning Commission wrote the grant and will assist with grant administration.