OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has been awarded a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Association for the North Market Street facade project.
Two projects will fall under the special round of COVID-19 grant funding, with one project for facade improvements for 105-107 N. Market St., and the other for improvements of 114-118 N. Market St.
Both projects will begin in the spring.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $446,000, with the city leveraging the existing facade program to provide a local match, and the property owners contributing a private investment to make up the remainder of the difference.
"This is an excellent example of the collaboration between downtown building owners, city government, regional planning and the state economic development office," city director of community development Zach Simonson said in a press release. "When we are able to leverage an existing local program to secure a large federal grant, it helps to enhance buildings that have been long-term priorities."
New facade designs will remove the shingle awning at 114 through 118 N. Market St., and restore the distinct transom windows that originally were a part of the building.
At 105-107 N. Market St., the second-floor metal cladding will be removed, exposing hidden windows.
"For this building, that is a game-changer," Simonson said. "Opening those windows allows the owner to take the next step and develop housing on the upper story."