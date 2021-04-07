The possibility of restarting a human rights commission in some form continues to gather steam, and Ottumwa City Administrator Philip Rath gave a brief update on the discussions he's had during Tuesday's city council meeting at City Hall.
The idea to bring back a commission started late last year, and has gained momentum in the ensuing months. Ottumwa is not required to have a human rights commission according to Iowa Code, which stipulates that cities with a population of at least 29,000 must fund a commission.
However, details are still being worked out with what a commission would look like given that there isn't a state mandate for the city, which has a population around 25,000. The city had a commission from 1982-2015, but a lack of funding and red tape with the state commission essentially dissolved the program.
"I've been meeting with a group of interested residents and citizens in the community who want to see it brought back, and this was something I wanted to keep in front of the council and keep in front of the citizens as far as our status," Rath said.
Rath said he has had semimonthly meetings with residents and believes he will have something ready to present the council for its first meeting in June.
"We've started to meet more frequently, so we've met every other week," he said. "A week ago Monday, we had a very productive meeting I thought, talking about mission, vision and things like that, and getting something that we'll be able to draft into code.
"I think we're making some good progress right now."
The city has indicated taking a role in forming an advisory committee that would educate residents about their civil rights in a variety of areas, including housing and workplace practices. However, a commission of some sort does fall under the "Celebrate Diversity" aspect of the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
In other business, the council:
• heard from resident John Fenner, who was concerned about the lack of a men's shelter in the city. He cited his 43-year-old son, who has been in and out of facilities because of troubles with the law.
"He's running out of options. Where does he go next?" Fenner said. "I won't let him come back home, but it's a circle. I'm losing my son. I've asked the governor and our state representatives, our state senators. I'm out of options.
"They keep saying there are programs out there to do this, but I don't know who else to ask. We've got a vicious cycle out here," he said. "Think about all the kids who are in and out of trouble but don't have anywhere to go. They need a place where they can start out, get a little time under their belt, get an address. They need a little help, and without it, it goes right back and right back."
Mayor Tom Lazio sympathized with Fenner's predicament.
"I agree. It's a common problem we've encountered," he said. "We did have a men's shelter here for a number of years, but due to financing it closed. I think that's something we need to ask our other nonprofits took look at again in terms of need and numbers. I will do some checking."
• approved the health, dental and vision insurance for staff for fiscal year 2022. The city will save over $350,000 while providing many of the same benefits and and adding others.
• established May 16 and May 22 for the dates for Make Ottumwa Shine. Properties can be adopted and are listed on the city's updated website. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.