OTTUMWA — Ottumwa trash and recycling customers are reminded that their weekly curbside collection allows for a maximum of one appliance or bulky item (like furniture) per week. Once the item is placed on the curb for collection, customers must call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 to schedule a pick-up.
Appliances that require a $5 pink disposal tag include dishwashers, washers/dryers, refrigerators/freezers, ovens/stoves/ranges, microwaves, dehumidifiers, furnaces, air conditioners trash compactors, ice machines, water coolers, water softeners, water heaters, commercial appliances, and large medical devices.
Appliance stickers are purchased at local grocery stores as well as City Hall and the Recycling Center. The $5 appliance disposal fee helps pay for the cost of removing and properly disposing of hazardous components like PCBs, mercury and refrigerants.
Ottumwa's curbside trash and recycling program is intended to provide disposal of the average household's typical weekly waste stream, including household trash, recyclable materials, light yard waste and the occasional large, bulky item like an appliance or furniture. Extra trash can be collected in 32-gallon trash bags with an extra bag sticker attached. Stickers are available for purchase at local grocery stores, City Hall and the Recycling Center for $1.00. Bags cannot weigh more than 40 pounds.
The curbside collection program is not intended for cleaning out a whole house or garage, construction/demolition debris, business waste or debris from a complete tree removal. Dumping materials on the curb, in excess of what is allowed by the weekly collection program, creates a public nuisance and is unlawful in Ottumwa. It is also illegal to dispose of household trash in park areas and park dumpsters. Residents who violate this and/or place waste on the curb in excess of the curbside collection program's intent may be subject to citations and fines.
