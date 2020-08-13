OTTUMWA — Due to the storms that passed through the city on Monday, residents are reminded about the specifics of any yard waste to be picked up the the city's cleanup crews.
Residents with a few downed branches can place those items for the weekly curbside yard waste collection under the "3-3-50" rule, which states that limbs under 3 inches in diameter can be collected, cut into lengths of no more than 3 feet and tied into bundles of no more than 50 pounds.
Leafy debris and sticks may be disposed in any compostable bag with a $1 green yard waste tag per bag; those tags are available at most grocery stores.
To ensure curbside collection, yard waste should be placed at the curb by 4 a.m. on the day of collection. Yard waste may not be disposed with general trash. As a reminder, curbside collection is on Tuesdays south of the Des Moines River, on Thursdays north of the river. The service is not intended for large amounts of debris, logs or disposal of entire trees.
Residents may dispose yard waste of all sizes at no charge at the Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill, which is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. All loads going to the landfill must be covered.
Professional yard service and tree contractors disposing of branches at the landfill are subject to a commercial green waste tonnage fee of $30-per-ton free for those items, with a minimum of $7.50, up to 500 pounds.