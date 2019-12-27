OTTUMWA — The state and federal New Year's Day holiday is Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Curbside trash and recycling normally collected on Wednesdays will be picked up on Thursday, January 2. County customers trash and recycling pick up will be on Tuesday. Bulky item collection for both north and south the week of New Year's will be on Tuesday December 31. The deadline to call in for pick up is 3 p.m. on Monday, December 30.
Closings include:
City Hall will be closed Wednesday, January 1.
Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage on Gateway Drive will be closed Wednesday, January 1.
There will be no Ottumwa Transit bus service on Wednesday, January 1.
The Ottumwa Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 31 and closed Wednesday, January 1.
The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and the Recycling Center will be open normal Saturday hours, 7 a.m. to noon on December 29. Both facilities will be closed Wednesday, January 1.
The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office will be closed Wednesday, January 1.
The Ottumwa Police Department records desk will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.
Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday January 1.
The Beach Ottumwa will be open normal hours on Saturday, December 28. The Beach will be open 5 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Day.