OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa believes franchise fees will be a win-win for both residents and businesses, as well as the city.
Soon, it'll get a chance to make its pitch to those who will potentially pay them.
With a public hearing set for July 19 for a proposed ordinance change to implement the fees on gas and electric utilities inside city limits, city administrator Philip Rath addressed the issue during Tuesday's city council meeting.
It appears there is a consensus from the council to have a 3% increase on those utility rates, which will bring in $1.6 million of needed revenue to the city. The city must declare what its intended use will be for that revenue before the franchise fees are subject to a vote.
"Areas like public safety, police and fire, housing, economic development, construction, any of those things are things the dollars can be used for out of franchise fees," Rath said.
Rath has sought to address the issue for months because the city is no longer in a position to alleviate staff shortages or other projects without raising property taxes, which have been lowered slightly the last three years. The city is constrained by the state because the $8.10 general fund levy stipulated in Iowa law supports salaries, etc.
Most communities in the state are maxed out in the general fund, but Ottumwa's property valuations lag behind other cities its size. About one-quarter of cities have franchise fees on gas, electric or both.
"Unless we grow as a city, we have no more ability to increase the amount of revenue coming in for those purposes," Rath said. "That was the reason why we're looking at franchise fees to begin with."
Despite rising costs of energy consumption and the potential for affecting fixed-income families, which Rath and the council are sympathetic to, the administrator believes this would be as good a time as any. The city continues to lower its property tax rate, which was reduced by $1 for the coming fiscal year.
"So the median household income in the city is $73,400, according to our most recent comprehensive plan study, so on $1 per $1,000 (property tax valuation), that would mean the average house would receive about a $73 decrease in their taxes next year," he said.
"On the flip side, looking at the possibility of a 3% utility fee equates the average to about $4.30 per month, or about $51 per year," he said. "So, it's actually a net savings at that 3% level."
Initially, Rath had advocated for a 5% increase, which is the most allowed under the law. That rate was a non-starter for the council during a work session June 21. Even though the proposed rate would be 3%, the first 1% is canceled out because of local option sales tax on utilities.
Wapello County officials are vehemently opposed to franchise fees, as they will lose that sales tax revenue, which is anywhere between $160,000 and $180,000 annually.
Rath said he was recently at a community event and asked those in attendance to make a list of their concerns in the city, and there was overlap from his own list, he said.
"High taxes, housing, roads and infrastructure, quality of life, poverty, drugs," he said, "those were some of the things on both lists. Our lists matched up almost identical. Those are some areas where the franchise fees can help alleviate a lot of those issues."
The city has cut 26 positions across its general-fund positions (public safety, administration, parks, engineering, etc.) since 2012; it has only added staff once in that time, that coming between 2017 and 2018.
Rath said he will have a presentation to make during the July 19 council meeting for those in attendance.
