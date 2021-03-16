OTTUMWA — Budget season for the city of Ottumwa is expected to conclude as the city council will entertain a public hearing and vote on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget during today's meeting at City Hall.
The budget is just one of many items on a packed agenda, but also is the highlight of it. Because overall valuations are up, the city has proposed almost a 24-cent decrease in the property tax rate to $22.22, which would be the first decrease in five years. Most residents will see their bill decrease anywhere from $13-$25 as a result.
Also, the city is expected to be about $10,500 in the black when it comes to revenues over expenses for its general fund, marking the second year in a row for a balanced budget. Unlike last year, there will be no cuts in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022.
This will also be the budget year when $7 million in bonding is expected to begin taking shape. Far-reaching improvements to streets, city buildings, park upgrades, neighborhood improvements, etc., are included in those funds.
Revenues for the city have increased, in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues from the Road Use Tax, which includes gas tax, as well as the one-cent Local Option Sales Tax increased because residents did much of their business close to home instead of traveling.
In other business:
• The city is expected to approve the appointment of Duke Ball to be the full-time director of airport operations at the Ottumwa Regional Airport; last week on a split vote, the council narrowly voted for the city to take over operations of the airport, rather than contract with a fixed-base operator.
• The city is expected to award the janitorial contract for the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center to Dixie's Cleaning Service for 15 months, with the option to extend the contract for an additional 12 months.
• The city is expected to approve a contract with Marco Technologies LLC to replace the city's current phone system, which dates to the 1960s. The contract is listed at $122,933.64. The upgraded system will feature extensions for city departments when calling City Hall's main number, voicemail, caller ID, etc.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and the public may attend as there are other public hearings on the agenda. Otherwise, the meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors, who will have public hearing on a proposed budget next week, will meet in regular session today at the courthouse.
They are expected to certify the votes of a question that was posed during the school elections March 2. The question asked whether the Cardinal School District should increase its PPEL to $1.34 over a period of 10 years. Voters approved the measure 223-161.
Also, Tim Richmond of the Emergency Management Agency is seeking funding to match a grant for a keycard access security system for the courthouse, Wapello County Law Enforcement Center and the county attorney's office. Richmond wants to add the Wapello Building to the project, and hopes to use some of the CARES Act funding to complete the project. The EMA received $51,895 in grant money, and it would cost another $28,490 to finish.
The supervisors also are expected to approve four new hires: Russell Corder as GIS Coordinator, and Clifford Dennison, Gage Cole and Alyssa Riley as Correction Officer I in the Wapello County Jail.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.