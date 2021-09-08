OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved Sept. 21 as the date for a public hearing to approve an agreement with Cobblestone Hotel Development LLC for a new hotel next to Bridge View Center.
It was incorrectly stated in Tuesday's newspaper that the city and hotel chain would enter a developmental agreement during Tuesday's meeting, but both city administrator Philip Rath and mayor Tom Lazio made clarifying remarks to the council that the item on the agenda was for approval of a public hearing only.
The parameters of the proposed agreement remain the same. It calls for a four-story, 84-unit hotel adjacent to Bridge View Center, with the city selling almost 46,000 square feet of land for the hotel to the developer.
Also, the city would create a TIF rebate incentive for the developer, where the city makes up to 20 consecutive annual payments, but no more than $120,000 annually, and capping the total payment at $2.4 million over the life of the agreement.
The agreement is slightly scaled back from one the city had with Chris-Bro last year, but that firm backed out of it in the late stages. That agreement was for a 96-unit hotel, where the city would pay $3.5 million in bonds over 20 years, but also there would be a $1 million contribution from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation that would be paid back annually over 20 years.
When Chris-Bro backed out of the agreement, it left the city scrambling to find partnerships and a developer.
It is expected the potential hotel will make the city more attractive to hosting events, not only at Bridge View Center, but other events as well, and potentially give a boost to the city's hotel/motel tax revenue.
According to the hotel chain's website, Cobblestone operates over 150 hotels in 27 states, and has more than 50 hotels under development. There are 25 hotels in Iowa, including one in Bloomfield.
In other business:
• The council approved on a 3-1 vote the finalization of work on the Eisenhower pedestrian bridge that connects the elementary school across Highway 149. Councilman Marc Roe dissented, as he did a few months ago when the project was first discussed, because of the lack of a financial contribution toward the project from the Ottumwa Community School District.
• As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a bid from Pierce Fence for $11,100 to install fencing along the lagoon adjacent to The Beach. Parks and recreation director Gene Rathje said the fence will prevent geese from defecating in the pools, which creates bacteria and unsafe swimming conditions and can cause the facility to close.
• Rath indicated that the city would have to return part of the funding it received in 2013 for the Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy (RISE) grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The grant was used to improve access to JBS (formerly Cargill Meat Solutions) along Iowa Avenue, and was tied to creating 120 new jobs. Though the number of jobs ultimately was created, the jobs weren't created during a specific timeframe, Rath said.
"They've since been created, but we're working with the Iowa DOT to see if there is another solution," he said. "The city received a grant of $830,000, but, because those jobs weren't created, they're asking us to reimburse them $342,913."
Rath said there were a couple different options for payment, either a lump sum or installments over five years. The city could also dip into future road use tax funds.
"Hopefully we can get this resolved, and if we can't do anything different, then we'll come back with a recommendation to the council for action on how to pay for it," he said.
• With election season underway, Rath reflected on his time working with the current council members, particularly those who aren't running again this cycle. There will be three new council members and a new mayor sworn in in January.
"I'd like to thank them for their service, and for making my first 1 1/2 years much easier," he said. "I also want to point out that we have a great staff. We're doing everything we can amid some very trying times, from a financial aspect to a worldwide pandemic aspect.
"It's important to not lose sight of all the great things our staff has been able to accomplish, and to make sure we're able to do those things going forward."
• There will be a work session regarding potential HVAC and City Hall reconstruction Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.