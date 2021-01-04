OTTUMWA — Collection days for live Christmas trees in the city of Ottumwa have been announced.
Ottumwa residents can dispose of trees by leaving them on the curb for regular weekly bulky item collection during the month of January. They will be recycled into mulch and must be free of tinsel and decorations, and they cannot be in a bag. Trees more than 6 feet tall should be cut in half for collection.
Due to holidays, the month of January will see some changes in bulky item collection days. This week, bulky item collection will be Jan. 5 for the south side and Jan. 7 for the north side. Additional dates are Jan. 12 and Jan. 26 for the south side, and Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 for the north side. Jan. 21 will be a collection date for both due to the MLK holiday that week.