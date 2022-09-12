OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is hosting a series of public input meetings Sept. 21 at Bridge View Center for the community to share their views and interests for improvements to Greater Ottumwa Park.
The purpose of these meetings is to receive public feedback on potential master plan alternatives designed to expand facilities and programming to increase the capacity of Greater Ottumwa Park as a regional sports and recreation destination.
The in-person meetings will include presentations and interactive polling that will review design priorities established by the community during public input meetings held in May and through the project survey. The potential master plan alternatives have relied on public input to recommend the location and character of recreational improvements throughout the Park to support economic development, local character, and camaraderie among user groups.
The meetings will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m., and food will be provided. For more information, contact city community development director Zach Simonson by email at simonsonz@ottumwa.us, or by phone at (641) 683-0694.
