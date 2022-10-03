OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department has announced that Trick-or-Treat Night is set for Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m., and if a trick-or-treater and/or homeowner is feeling ill, please do not participate.
Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing and consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to go to and agree on a specific time when children must return home. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
Homeowners should take extra effort to eliminate tripping hazards on their porches and walkway. Rather than utilizing candles or other real flames, homeowners should consider using battery-powered jack-o’-lantern lights. If a person chooses to use real candles, then pumpkins should be placed well away from trick-or-treaters and the person should make sure paper or cloth decorations won’t be blown into the flame.
Trick-or-treaters are reminded never to eat any treats until an adult thoroughly checks them. Additionally, they should be sure their parents know where they are going, only go to homes with a porch light on, remain on well-lit streets, always use the sidewalk, and obey all traffic and pedestrian regulations. Trick-or-treaters should never assume the right of way on streets as motorists may have trouble seeing them. Motorists are asked to drive slow and watch closely for children running in the street.
