OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has found itself a new law firm to handle prosecutorial services, and the city council is expected to approve Hopkins & Huebner, PC, of Des Moines during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The firm was selected from a request-for-proposal process as there are staffing changes at Ahlers & Cooney, which had handled all of the city's law services. Ahlers & Cooney will still handle general legal services.
According to the agreement letter, the city will pay Hopkins & Huebner $175 per hour for any services, and the agreement is good for two years. However, the city could sever the agreement at any time, but the city will pay attorney fees.
The council also is expected to approve the 2023 budget for Ottumwa Water and Hydro.
The budget shows a deficit of over $700,000 for next year, with most of that expense dealing with the continued work of the sewer separation project. However, revenues are also expected to offset inflation, but overall expenses are also expected to grow because of sick-time payouts for three retiring employees.
Capital projects dominate the budget with the sewer-separation project ($851,250) eating a bulk of the budget.
There will be a board of health meeting prior to the regular council meeting, with condemnations for 1056 Tuttle St., 1054 Tuttle St. and 530 W. Fourth St. on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expected to approve a 28E agreement with Mahaska County regarding resurfacing of highways G-77 and T-67 north of Kirkville. The project is in both county's five-year programs that have been approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Both roads are found in Mahaska County, while only T-67 is in Wapello County, as it runs north and south through Kirkville.
The cost of three-phase resurfacing is over $4.2 million, with Mahaska County paying about $3.6 million of that expense, and Wapello County's contribution coming out of farm-to-market funds, totaling just over $574,000.
The supervisors are also expected to set a date for a public hearing for the sale of the bioprocessing training center in Eddyville that Cargill has been using.
The supervisors also are expected to considering a proposal from Schumacher Elevator to fix the elevator at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center. The estimated cost for repair, which includes a new car station and other improvements is expected to be about $86,000.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
