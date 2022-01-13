OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa's snow emergency ordinance will take effect Friday at noon ahead of a winter storm that's anticipated to drop several inches of snow in the area.
The county is under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service from Friday morning through Saturday morning, with estimated snowfall between 5 and 9 inches possible.
Residents are reminded that while the snow emergency is declared, no parking will be allowed on streets designated as "Snow Routes" until the emergency is lifted. A map of those streets and a list of them can be found on the city's website. Snow routes are marked with a square blue sign with a white snowflake.
Parking on non-snow emergency route streets rotate sides on a daily basis. On even-numbered days, parking is allowed on the side of the street with an even-numbered address.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice, and while the ordinance is in effect, all vehicles parked out of compliance with the ordinance are subject to being towed and impounded. A citation will be issued along with the towing and impound fees.
During winter weather events, city public works crews focus on keeping the snow routes and major streets open through the duration of the event. This allows emergency services and essential travel around the city even through the worst conditions. Once the main travel corridors have been cleared, the focus shifts to side streets and residential areas.
All motorists should be mindful that plow drivers can't see directly behind their trucks and often stop and/or back up. Drivers are asked to keep a safe distance behind plows to protect themselves from possible injury as well as protect their vehicles from materials plows spread on slick roadways.