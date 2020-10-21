OTTUMWA — After a lengthy process spanning weeks, the Ottumwa City Council decided to stick with the business close to home.
On a 3-2 vote, the city elected to continue its partnership with Bridge City Sanitation for noncommercial trash and recycling collection. The decision at Tuesday's meeting, with council member Holly Berg casting the final and deciding vote, ends a laborious period that saw two separate meetings and a special public meeting to discuss the matter.
The council was presented three options at the beginning of the meeting — to start the process over, develop a revised resolution to offer the contract to Urbandale-based Sparta Waste Services, or present a resolution to offer the contract to Bridge City. The vote was unanimous against starting over, even though city administrator Phil Rath recommended just that.
When it came time to decide between the two companies later in the meeting, council member Matt Dalbey, who had expressed his support for Sparta throughout the process, made another attempt to sway his colleagues.
"We know what this contract means. I think Sparta's proposal and interview were far superior. They have state-of-the art equipment already in use," he said. "They pay for quality employees, and that's critical for a good service, especially in our community."
The contract is for 10 years beginning July 4, 2021, for approximately $19 million. Over the life of the contact, Sparta's proposal was cheaper by about $150,000, and was a flatter monthly rate for households from beginning to end.
Under the Sparta proposal, households would have seen only a 91-cent increase over 10 years; under Bridge City, they will see an increase of $4.08 over the same period.
Dalbey was concerned about the quality of service for residents, saying Bridge City "has fallen short for quite a few years."
"It comes down to a willingness or ability to improve, and I remain unconvinced they can do that in the future," he said. "We had an incident with our landfill supervisor, using profane language and being kicked out of the landfill. Removing that employee to a different part of the city only moves the problem. It doesn't solve it.
"Like I said before, I will be happy with whatever vote is taken," Dalbey said. "It's been a long journey."
Yet, not all the council members were convinced. Skip Stevens joined Dalbey in voting against Bridge City, while Marc Roe and Bob Meyers joined Berg to affirm the proposal.
Rath recommended rejecting both proposals because of potential legal complications and said both companies submitted their proposals based on what was outlined in the request-for-proposal. However, during the special meeting Sept. 29, there were other discussions — such as surveys and follow-ups — that weren't in the proposals, but that each company would agree to.
"There is some room to be able to negotiate those into an agreement," he said. "But if the city and Bridge City can't come up with an agreeable contract, it leaves us out there as to what is the next step. There is some room to move, but the terms are laid out."
In other business:
• The council, on a 4-1 vote, agreed to enter a 28E agreement with Wapello County and to apply for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid with the cost for the Test Iowa indoor clinic site. The county had asked the city to fund half the cost ($63,614.28) of the site over a 13-week period.
"I'm concerned about a 28E because those haven't really worked out for us in the past," Meyers said before casting his dissenting vote. "Is there some other way to do this other than a 28E agreement?"
Rath recommended the 28E rather than pulling funds from the city's general fund and likely require a reduction in another area.
"No one budgeted for the pandemic or those costs," he said.
City finance director Kala Mulder said the city will not receive FEMA funds if they don't apply for the 28E. However, if approved for the funding, the city can move forward with an amount.
Dalbey, Berg and Meyers all said it was important to offer funding for the site, especially with COVID-19 cases in the area on the increase.
"It's a good opportunity for us to partner with the county," Dalbey said. "Even though we have things that will require additional funding, this is an important one. The people are who we serve."
• The council listened to a request from Ottumwa Babe Ruth President Tim Ash and Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew Wartenberg about possible funding for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, which will be held in Ottumwa next August. Ash said the city donated $25,000 when the event was held in 2016, and is hoping for something similar this time.
"We need some upgrades, electrical systems, LED lights, facility upgrades, etc.," he said. "This made a $3.24 million impact in 2016."
"There's a lot of work to be done," Wartenberg said. "It's really a joint effort with the CVB, Legacy Foundation, GOPIP and Wapello County. It's broad-based. It's tremendous exposure for our community."
Berg asked Wartenberg if the organization had applied for the regional sports authority grant, which he confirmed they have. They also received it in 2016.
"It was a fantastic experience in 2016," Meyers said. "I look forward to it again."