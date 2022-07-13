OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is still seeking applications for its Human Rights Commission.
The city recently passed an ordinance to re-establish the commission, which will consist of nine members all serving three-year terms, effective July 1, with three members' terms expiring or up for re-appointment in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The date and time of the commission's meetings will be determined at a later date once the commission has appointed members. The meetings will be open to the public.
Citizen participation on boards and commissions does require a commitment of time and effort. Appointments to these boards and commissions are made by the mayor and approved by the city council.
Any resident of Ottumwa who is interested in serving on the commission, or any of the other boards or commissions, can either request an application form at the mayor's office on the first floor at City Hall, or go to www.ottumwa.us for an online application.
For additional details, call (641) 683-0600.
