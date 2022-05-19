OTTUMWA — The Phase 8 Sewer Separation contractor is now installing water main and sanitary sewer on Birch Street.
While this work is being performed Birch Street will be closed at the intersections of Second Street, Vine Street, and Locust Street. The intersection of Birch and Main is open, allowing access to businesses on Birch Street from the east via Main Street. Through traffic should use the detour route on Fourth Street.
Also, TK will have the 100 block of McLean Street shut down between Second and Fourth streets. The closure is part of the street patch program. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to navigate with caution around the construction zone.