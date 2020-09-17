The City of Ottumwa is continuing its street repair for the rest of the month with two separate project.
Beginning today, the city will start its chip seal work on several streets to prevent water from seeping into the cracks of the roads and potentially causing internal damage to the pavement, especially during the thaw and freeze of winter.
Those streets include:
• Quincy Avenue — Harvey to Ingersoll, and Ferry Street to Harvey to Montagne Lane
• Ingersoll — Quincy to Webster, and Prosser Street to Ferry to Lillian Street
• Webster — Prosser to Lillian to Prosser to Harvey
• Harvey — Webster to Milner Street
• Ransom Street to Loomis to the dead end
Beginning Sept. 28, another crew will be on site to apply the chip and seal. The streets will be closed one at a time during the application process, and delays may occur. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
Also, motorists are advised the intersection of Fifth Street and Ottumwa Street will be partially closed to replace a water main in the area. The intersection will be open to one-lane alternating traffic, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible. The project is part of the Ottumwa Street Reconstruction Project, and is anticipated to last one week.