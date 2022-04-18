OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve the city's capital improvement projects for the coming fiscal year and fiscal year 2024 during Tuesday's meeting inside council chambers at City Hall.
The city will be bonding about $8 million over the next two years, and there will be few aspects untouched. Almost 40% of that funding will go toward economic development, which will include about $1 million for the Bridge View Center hotel parking lot, as well as other building and facade improvements and housing programs.
About $1.7 million will be devoted to upgrading the police and fire fleets, with substantial funding set aside for the fire department fleet. Other improvements include City Hall's HVAC system, repairs at The Beach, etc. The city also is figuring to spend $750,000 for tennis courts in partnership with Friends of Ottumwa's Parks and Ottumwa Community School District, as well as $700,000 for the proposed indoor sports complex, with $500,000 in cash as well as land and infrastructure to make up that total.
There also is a public hearing scheduled to approve the contract and specifications for the shower house in Ottumwa Park. If approved, that $600,000 project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Elsewhere on the agenda, the city is expected to renew its employment agreement with city administrator Philip Rath for five years. Rath is being paid $150,000 in his role, and was subject to a review two years after being hired in February 2020.
Also, during the meeting, Rath will provide an update on discussions about Chapter 7 of the city's code, which is the "animals" ordinance, as the city inches closer to making a decision about changes to that ordinance, particularly the breed-specific legislation around pit bull terriers. No action is expected to be taken, as it is part of Rath's administrative report.
The second of three ordinance readings will continue for simplifying the code for the development of new housing, as well as a moratorium on new used-car lot certificates.
Prior to the main council members, there will be a board of health meeting regarding the condemnation of properties at 125 S. Davis St. and 153 S. Fellows Ave. Structures at both addresses are currently placarded, and the city is recommending demolition of the structures.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.