OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will seek approval from the city council Tuesday for professional services to prepare for another large street reconstruction project.
The city is bringing to the council an agreement with JEO Consulting group to evaluate and design for a full reconstruction of Mary Street between Ferry Street and Shaul Avenue, with a part of the project widening pavement to add turn lanes into Liberty Elementary School driveways.
Sewer and water main design are also part of the project's scope, which will be programmed into the fiscal year 2024 construction schedule. The cost of the project is likely to exceed $2 million ($225,000 for the service agreement), which the city has already budgeted between road use tax revenue, local option sales tax and Surface Transportation Board funds.
According to the timeline on the agreement, a final packet of plans won't likely be received by the city until August 2023, with bid letting beginning next November.
Also on the agenda is a request from VenuWorks to buy barricades and tables for events at the Bridge View Center.
The request comes on the heels of the Jake Owen concert last month, for which the Bridge View Center sought to buy barricades but wouldn't receive them in time. The request would allow Bridge View Center to have enough barricades and tables long-term "so that we are 100% ready for the next show. We never know when that next show may be and pop into our Ottumwa market," BVC executive director Scott Hallgren wrote the city in a letter.
VenuWorks would like to purchase $42,879 worth of barricades and tables as part of a long-term investment to make sure events and concerns have the equipment they need to come off successfully.
"More importantly, this is an investment into the safety and security of our guests and the fans attending shows at BVC, and the safety and security of artists, band members, and all the very expensive gear that tours have on-stage and backstage," the letter concluded.
Prior to the council meeting, a board of health meeting will be held to considering the condemnation of structures at 301 N. Graves St. on Ottumwa's west side. The structure was placarded in April and no repair plan submitted. Multiple neighborhood complaints also were directed to the city regarding the property.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results, which saw Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler elected to supervisor roles starting in January, as well as a slew of races locally and at the state and federal level.
Also, the supervisors are expected to take up a resolution regarding an easement on private property to create a burial site. Kenneth Boxx of 10882 Chapel Road requested approval from the board to bury his deceased wife on his property; Boxx granted a 12 foot easement on his property for the site, following county requirements. The supervisors are expected to approve the resolution.
The supervisors are also expected to set Nov. 22 as a date for a public hearing regarding the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge, as well as a tax abatement for Iowa Myanmar Gospel Church for $3,498. The property, located at 302 N. Hancock Ave., had been purchased by the church in February, but had also been used as a church prior to purchase. Churches are exempt from paying property taxes.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
