OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa Park Department will begin taking park shelter reservations for 2022 starting at Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.
Residents wishing to reserve a shelter in one of Ottumwa’s parks can do so at the park office at the Beach Ottumwa at 101 Church St.
Park shelters are ideal for picnics, reunions and meetings. Shelters are available for reservation at Wildwood, Ottumwa, Memorial, and Union parks. Renting a park shelter for your event costs $35 per day. To rent Sycamore shelter, it is $50 per day plus a $50 deposit. To rent the Jimmy Jones shelter it is $100 per day plus a $100 deposit.
Reservations must be paid for when booked.