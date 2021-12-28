Ottumwa residents wishing to dispose of live Christmas trees can leave them on the curb for regular weekly bulky-item collection throughout January.
The trees are recycled into mulch and must be free of tinsel and decorations, and can't be in a bag. Trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half for collection.
Due to a couple holidays in January, there will be changes for bulky item collection days. The following dates are when bulky-item tree collection will occur:
• Jan. 4 (south side); Jan. 6 (north side)
• Jan. 11 (south side); Jan. 13 (north side)
• Jan. 20 (both north side and south side due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday)
• Jan. 25 (south side); Jan. 27 (north side)