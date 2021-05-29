Both the Ottumwa City Council and Wapello County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session today.
The council will be recommended to approve a grant application that would allow the Ottumwa Police Department to purchase enough bulletproof vests over about a two-year period.
According to staff summary from police lieutenant Mickey Hucks, vests have a lifespan of five years, and the department currently budgets the purchase of five to 10 per year depending on need. The grant would allow the department to purchase vests from April 1 of this year through Aug. 31, 2023.
The grant is part of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which established the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program to aid law enforcement agencies in purchasing vests. The program will reimburse up to 50% of the cost of the vests after they have been purchased.
The police department's grant application will request five vests for a total of $4,975, for a possible reimbursement of $2,488. The application deadline is June 14.
Also, the council is recommended to pass a resolution to continue a partnership with VenuWorks of Ottumwa LLC to provide management of Bridge View Center. The original agreement began in 2011 and was extended in 2016. The current agreement ends June 30, but there is an opportunity for a three-year extension that would end June 302, 2024.
Also on the agenda, the council is recommended to pass a resolution for a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding an asphalt overlay on Highway 149 north of Woodland Avenue to 1.1 miles north of Highway 63. Part of the project includes paved fillets at Alta Vista, North Court Street on both sides of the road and Angle Road.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will review and make a decision on a security camera quote from Winger Companies for $27,873, and will later discuss a Getac Body and Mobile in-car video system.
A trio of tax suspensions also are on the agenda, as is the appointment to the Agency Township Trustee Board.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.