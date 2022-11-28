The Ottumwa City Council will host a special meeting Tuesday to take action on a handful of minor items, but also to discuss an expanded agreement with Heartland Humane Society as well as a discussion on an ATV/UTV ordinance.
The city has crafted an enhanced memorandum of agreement with Heartland regarding the partnership between it and the no-kill shelter. Over the past four years, the two have partnered to board stray animals picked up by the Ottumwa Police Department, and the city recently extended the current 2020 agreement until the end of the year so the partners could come up with a more robust agreement.
The drafted agreement would begin Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2025, and renew automatically for one year for both the city and Heartland to review it.
Added to the agreement is a base services fee of $36,500 that the city will pay Heartland to maintain reserved kennels for city animals that are held in a seven-day, mandatory stray hold period. The agreement stipulates room for 10 animals, in any combination of cats or dogs in reserved kennels.
Also included is a new segment that discusses reclamation by owners who would pay a reclaim fee and any applicable board fees prior to receiving their animal. Also, if an animal is not reclaimed, that animal would become the property of Heartland and would be moved into general enclosures at the kennel.
Also as part of the new agreement, Heartland will submit a written report at least once a year to the city regarding the services that have been provided.
The city and Heartland first entered into an agreement in 2018, and that one lasted until 2020, when the current agreement was passed. The biggest change over that time has been the increase of fees for care services, flea treatments and rabies vaccinations.
There also will be a discussion about a potential ordinance covering all-terrain vehicles.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet Tuesday to appoint Brian Bennett as the county's medical examiner investigator.
Bennett is a certified paramedic employed at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, but is retired as a full-time paramedic despite working on an as-needed basis. A county medical examiner investigator assists in death investigations, but also works under the supervision of the county medical examiner.
The supervisors also will discuss a contribution to Friends of the NAS Ottumwa for continued renovations of the museum at the Ottumwa Regional Airport. Friends of NAS Ottumwa is asking for $35,650 to address safety, a community room for displays, first-floor displays and a deteriorating cupola. The museum is scheduled to open March 11-13.
Also, the supervisors will rescind a payroll approval from two weeks ago for a sheriff's deputy. They passed a salary of $27.93 per hour for deputy Lonny Floen, but according to a negotiated contract with the sheriff's unit, the starting salary will be $24.24 per hour.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the courthouse.
