OTTUMWA — County supervisors laid out plans for reopening the Wapello County Courthouse earlier this week. On Tuesday, Ottumwa will discuss options for doing the same with City Hall.
The building is just one of the city-owned facilities that could become more accessible to the public. The Beach will follow suit for lap swimming, and plans are being made for the possible opening of the outdoor portion of the facility as well.
City Administrator Philip Rath said Friday he has sent the city’s proposed plan to Tim Richmond, the county’s director of emergency management, for feedback.
“The plan is following all the previous regulations from the state,” Rath said.
Ottumwa’s City Hall shut down more than a month ago after an employee was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. It has had limited accessibility since, and the city has not announced any new cases linked to the building. The city had the building cleaned, one of several unexpected expenses brought by the virus.
Cities are getting some help, though. On Friday Congressman Dave Lobesack announced Ottumwa would receive nearly $42,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The money can be used for a wide range of things, from protective equipment and overtime to things like hand sanitizer and medical care for jail inmates.
While Loebsack’s announcement is not part of the council’s agenda for next Tuesday, both discussion of opening city facilities and of the Beach in particular are scheduled. Chad Farrington will also be sworn in as Ottumwa’s new police chief during the meeting.
Tuesday’s session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. It will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.