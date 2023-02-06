OTTUMWA — As City of Ottumwa administrator Philip Rath put it, the city is holding a maximum property tax levy hearing "to set the ceiling."
He hopes that ceiling isn't reached.
The city has proposed a maximum levy of $17.11 for fiscal year 2024, which is a 45-cent increase over the previous year. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday's city council meeting, but much remains in limbo regarding the levy.
"Our goal is still to keep it at the current levy rate [$16.65] or even lower it," he said Friday. "Some things are already set and are established. We've just put in the dollar amounts we need for others."
Communities across the state face uncertainty as a result of a mistake by the state in separating mult-residential properties from other residential properties as part of a property tax rollback effort. A mistake was made when calculating the formula for property tax rates, giving relief for taxpayers but potentially denying local governments substantial revenue.
The city's overall property tax valuations fell $19 million dollars from the current fiscal year to $660,939,236. It's the first time in three years the levy rate has increased and valuations fell.
The overall property tax levy, which includes debt service, library, etc., is proposed at $21.68. Overall, the increase is just 0.02%.
"The maximum levy is set, and we will not go over that," Rath said. "If you go over a 2 percent increase year-over-year, then it takes a supermajority of the council [four of the five members] to approve it."
Rath said the adopted franchise fees could help offset some of the levy areas, but not the overall property tax levy. The franchise fees will be built into the budget, which city staff and council are still putting together and must have approved by March 31, unless the state grants communities an extension into April because of the calculation mistake.
"On the positive side, it's good that we have that franchise fees enacted because there's no rigid use for them," Rath said. "We will have to set up an account for those, and use those as transfers in and out so we can keep an eye on where that money is going."
Also during the meeting, the council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance for UTV usage in the city. City staff unveiled a draft ordinance during a work session last week, and there are few changes from that version. The ordinance essentially requires drivers to use them on streets that are 35 mph or less, and the city may designate streets by resolution.
They also can only be used on prohibited streets for municipal use that is part of a job, or in emergencies when snowfall impedes normal vehicle use.
In the consent agenda, Feb. 21 is the date for a public hearing to hand over property at 2417 Emma St. to Wapello County Emergency Management.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, and can be watched on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will be considering salary-increase recommendations for elected officials from the county compensation board.
In a letter sent to the supervisors, the board is recommending a 27.6% increase for the sheriff, and 20% for the county attorney. Also, a recommendation has been made for an 18.5% increase for the auditor, plus a $10,000 stipend "for assistance provided by the auditor to the supervisors, as well as additional services related to elections and COVID response, including state and federal funding grants and programs which require additional work."
The compensation board cited the county's low rank among other counties statewide in terms of salaries. The supervisors are the 37th-highest paid, while the other elected officials are in the bottom 25-30%.
The recommendations by the compensation board, with current salary in parentheses:
— County attorney ($97,516.23), an increase of 20% to $117,019
— County auditor ($65,550.65), an increase of 18.5% to $77,678, with an additional $10,000 stipend
— County recorder ($64,613.44), an increase of 17.6% to $75,985
— County treasurer ($65,037.07), an increase of 17.6% to $76,483
— County sheriff ($85,861.73), an increase of 27.6% to $109,560
— Supervisors ($39,666.59), an increase of 5% to $41,661.
The compensation board in its letter also said the sheriff is paid "significantly less than the compensation for the Ottumwa Police Chief."
Last year, the supervisors approved 10% increases across the board for department heads.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
