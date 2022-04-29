OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is hosting a series of public input meetings May 18 at the Bridge View Center for the community to share their thoughts for the needs and desires for Greater Ottumwa Park.
The purpose of these meetings is to receive public feedback on expanding facilities and programming to increase the capacity of Greater Ottumwa Park as a regional sports and recreation destination.
These in-person meetings will include presentations and interactive polling that will help the design team set priorities around a community-based master plan for the park while considering its role as a community asset and its continued contribution to economic development, local character, and as a cultivator of camaraderie among user groups in Ottumwa.
The master plan will rely on public input to recommend the location and character of recreational improvements throughout the park. Community input is critical to defining the needs and desires for the future of Greater Ottumwa Park.
The meetings will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m., and food will be provided. For more information, please contact community development director Zach Simonson at simonsonz@ottumwa.us, or by phone at (641) 683-0694.